Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr

Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr

Updated on: 10 June,2023 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday

Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr
x
00:00

A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday.


The anti-narcotics cell of the MBVV police intercepted the accused who was moving around in a suspicious manner in Mira Road area on Thursday, an official said.


The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused's person, he said.


A probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the official said.

'The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,' inspector Amar Marathe said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK