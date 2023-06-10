A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr x 00:00

A 35-year-old Nigerian man was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore in neighbouring Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics cell of the MBVV police intercepted the accused who was moving around in a suspicious manner in Mira Road area on Thursday, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team found 503 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore on the accused's person, he said.

A probe revealed that the man was a resident of Pragati Nagar locality in Nallasopara and used to supply contraband to different parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the official said.

'The accused, who was lodged at Yerwada Jail, had recently come out on bail in a similar case and some of his associates are also under scanner. A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,' inspector Amar Marathe said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.