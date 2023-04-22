Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh

Updated on: 22 April,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh
x
00:00

Anti-Narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi and Chembur area, recovering MDMA drugs worth Rs 37 lakh, said the Mumbai police.


"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement.



ANC of Mumbai Police made a major crackdown on a drug racket when it on March 21 arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 10 crore. The operation was carried out by the Worli unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in the Bandra area of Mumbai. During the operation, the ANC officials found three people suspicious near BKC Fire Brigade, Bandra.


Also Read: Mumbai: Man, son arrested for links with gold smuggling racket

When they were searched, the ANC officials recovered around 5 kg of MD drug the value of which in the international market is over Rs 10.03 crore. Arrested three were charged with NDPS Act.

Earlier on March 18, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit arrested five drug peddlers from the Santacruz area and seized drugs worth Rs 49 lakh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Till the time Covid has settled down, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours. Do you agree?
mumbai chembur mumbai news dharavi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK