Thane: Man arrested for objectionable social media post against Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 10 June,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

On Saturday, the Thane police arrested a man from Sangli district for allegedly posting an objectionable social media post against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a few other senior political leaders

Thane: Man arrested for objectionable social media post against Devendra Fadnavis

Representative image/iStock

Thane: Man arrested for objectionable social media post against Devendra Fadnavis
On Saturday, the Thane police arrested a man from Sangli district for allegedly posting an objectionable social media post against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a few other senior political leaders.


Based on a complaint lodged by a social activist from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Naupada police registered a case against the accused.


"The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," he said.


"The accused had allegedly posted objectionable post on social media against Fadnavis, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of CM Ekanth Shinde and other senior politicians," the official added.

Meanwhile, in the Maharashtra political scenario, MP Shrikant Shinde had said some leaders were trying to create hurdles in the alliance in Dombivali area (under Kalyan Lok Sabha seat) for their own selfish politics.

MP Shrikant Shinde also stated that he is ready to leave the Lok Sabha seat in Kalyan since the aim was to ensure the Narendra Modi government returns with a thumping majority in the 2024 LS polls.

(with inputs from PTI) 

