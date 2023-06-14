Mumbai: Nigerian national trying to flee with drugs worth over Rs 20 lakh held by ANC officials in Borivali

According to the police, On June 13, when the Kandivali unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell was on a routine patrol, the officials spotted a foreign national allegedly standing on the road suspiciously. During checks cops found drugs on him

The ANC officials with the accused on Wednesday. Pic/Mumbai Police sources

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that its Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 26-year-old foreign national who was about to flee with drugs worth over Rs 20 lakhs.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 13 when the Kandivali unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell officials were on a routine patrol in the area and had reached the S.V road in Borivali. The officials spotted a foreign national allegedly standing on the road suspiciously. The police officials decided to conduct checks on him but before they could do so, he attempted to flee from the spot.

"The officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell somehow managed to nab him and conducted checks on him that resulted in recovery of 102 grams of Mephedrone drugs valuing around Rs 20.40 lakh," an official said.

The police said that the suspect, a 26-year-old man from Nigeria was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and was placed under arrest. It has been revealed that he had been staying in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Further investigations in the case are being done.

Meanwhile, last month, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had nabbed two people with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh after suspecting their movement upon spotting the cops.

the police had then said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell has been keeping a tight vigil in the city for drug abuse and drug peddling and as part of action against drug peddling in Mumbai, the different units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been conducting routine checks and regular patrolling in their respective units in the city. The regular vigilance in the city has been leading to drug seizures in the city.

On May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Upon seeing the cops, the duo allegedly began walking that led to officials suspicions growing and they decided to stop them for checking. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone (MD) drugs. They were in possession of 54 grams of MD drugs that were seized by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. The total value of the seized drugs was around Rs 11.60 lakh, the police had earlier said.