Maharashtra: Four held for using fake documents to get jobs in police department

Representational Pic

Four people were arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly using fake documents to get jobs in the police department, officials said on Wednesday, the PTI reported.

Thousands of candidates appeared for written and physical tests in December 2022 in Alibag for the posts of 272 police constables, said a bulletin by the department, according to the PTI.

After the final selection of candidates, authorities began verification of their documents. During scrutiny, it was found that four of them had submitted bogus project affected certificates.

The Alibag police registered a case against them for cheating and other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

The four were arrested on Tuesday and a court remanded them in police custody till June 17, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, in March, the Powai police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against two candidates who had allegedly cheated to get more marks in the physical exam during the drive at Marol area of Andheri east.

The police had earlier said that only one of the two used both the cards with a chip that calculates candidates’ running time. The duo were later disqualified.

According to the police, on March 1 the candidates were to get tested in running and short put. Police Inspector Rajendra Kalbhor, attached to the Local Arms at Worli, was present to check all candidates’ records. He is the complainant in the case. To check the running timing, the recruitment drive officials use the chip cards.

A police had in March said that the police had checked CCTV camera footage and found that they finished one after another. The police officials had also found that a suspect ran with both the chip cards tied around legs, so that his friend, who is not good at running, could log a decent timing. They both got 30 marks in the exams.

The Powai police had registered an FIR against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

The police had said that the candidates who were involved in the malpractice were also disqualified from the police recruitment drive.

