Mumbai: Ola cab driver held for passing obscene gestures towards 15-year-old girl on ride to home

The girl who was travelling alone in the cab alleged that the cab driver also kept staring at her throughout the journey

The Aarey police arrested a 29-year-old Ola cab driver in Mumbai for allegedly making obscene gestures towards a minor girl during her ride to her home on May 25, the police said.

According to the police, in the complaint, the minor girl (victim) alleged that the incident happened on Wednesday morning. The girl had landed at the Mumbai Airport in Vile Parle and booked a ride home. On the way, the driver who has been identified as Murari Kumar Singh, while driving her home allegedly made obscene gestures towards her.

Initially, he asked her to be his friend to which the girl ignored. Later, he made obscene gestures towards her and kept looking at her throughout her journey. After coming back home, around evening the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who reached out to the police which registered an FIR in the matter.

