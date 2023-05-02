Breaking News
On central govt website, Navi Mumbai playground is a wetland
Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers
Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides
Mumbai: 4,622 societies, govt & private premises told to trim trees by May end
Mumbai: Western Railway creating 5 waterways to ease track flooding
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai One held for robbing man at knifepoint in Chembur

Mumbai: One held for robbing man at knifepoint in Chembur

Updated on: 02 May,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Three accused were involved in the crime that took place last week and one of them was arrested on April 29, an official said

Mumbai: One held for robbing man at knifepoint in Chembur

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: One held for robbing man at knifepoint in Chembur
x
00:00

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint in suburban Chembur here, police said on Tuesday.


Three accused were involved in the crime that took place last week and one of them was arrested on April 29, an official said.



The accused allegedly stopped the victim and two of his colleagues near Vashi Naka, threatened him at knifepoint and robbed him, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held

Based on CCTV footages from the scene, the police zeroed in on the accused and apprehended one of them, the official said, adding that a case under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news India news Crime News mumbai police chembur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK