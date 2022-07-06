Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh

Updated on: 06 July,2022 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Nigerian has a previous case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sakinaka police station which was registered in 2014, a police official said

Representation Pic


Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian national with 80 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh in suburban Santacruz, the police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The police said, officials of the Bandra unit of the ANC nabbed the foreign national, identified as Chukwuma Ogbonna Nwaeke during patrolling near the new Air India Colony on Friday night. Nwaeke, who was moving suspiciously in the area, started running after seeing the police vehicle. He was nabbed after a chase. While checking him the officials found that he was carrying a bag containing cocaine, an official said, as per the PTI.




He said, Police suspect that he is a member of an alleged international drug syndicate involved in smuggling of cocaine and mephedrone, adding that a few more Nigerian nationals are involved in the racket.


Nwaeke has a criminal past with one case pending against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sakinaka police station in 2014, he added.

(with PTI inputs) 

