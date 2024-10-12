Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrests 10 cyber fraudsters in different cases of online scams

Updated on: 12 October,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The city cyber crime cells nabbed the suspects who were allegedly involved in different types of cyber frauds, an official said

Mumbai Police arrests 10 cyber fraudsters in different cases of online scams

Representational Pic/File

The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it arrested 10 alleged suspects involved in different cyber crime cases on October 12.


According to the police officials, the South Cyber Cell arrested 3 suspects, the Central Cyber Cell apprehended 1, the Western Cyber Cell arrested 3 individuals, while the North Cyber Cell apprehended 3 individuals.


The South Cyber Cell arrested Jayesh Unni (34) from Navi Mumbai, as it is alleged that his account had a fraudulent amount of Rs 5 lakhs deposited in it.


The police also arrested Shailesh Patel (53), who allegedly acted as a mediator and transferred funds with the help of hawala. Ajay Karache was arrested as he was a beneficiary of the alleged racket run by the trio.

The Central and Western Cyber Cells apprehended 2 individuals, as it is alleged that they were beneficiaries of a share market investment scam.

In another case, the Western Cyber Cell apprehended two individuals for allegedly misusing companies' banks in connection with a cryptocurrency scam.

The North Cyber Cell apprehended 3 alleged suspects involved in a share market investment scam, the police said.

