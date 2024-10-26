A case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, the Powai police station official said, adding that the accused was arrested within four hours of the case being registered

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago x 00:00

An Arabic teacher was arrested by the Mumbai Police after a teenage girl disclosed during a counselling session that she was allegedly molested by him a decade ago, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, the Powai police station official said.

"The 17-year-old girl said at the counselling session that the teacher used to come to her home to teach Arabic. If she did not complete her homework, the accused would touch her inappropriately. The girl said these incidents took place when she was 6-8 years old," the official informed, as per the PTI.

The accused was arrested within four hours of the case being registered, the official said, adding he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mumbai cops invoke Information Technology Act against rape accused

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police investigating the rape case lodged by a Mumbai-based woman has invoked Information Technology Act against the 26-year-old accused from Ludhiana, who is on bail, an official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The accused was arrested in August after the woman accused him of raping her under the pretext of marriage. He was granted bail in September.

The forensic analysis of the mobile phone of the accused led to the discovery of objectionable videos of the victim woman, the official added.

Police have added sections 66E and 67A of the IT Act and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR against the accused for allegedly recording sexually explicit videos and photos of the victim and blackmailing her to make them viral.

The accused allegedly raped the woman under the pretext of marriage in several hotels in Mumbai, Delhi and Ludhiana from January 2023 to August 2024, the official said.

The accused even performed "roka" (a pre-wedding tradition in Punjabi and Sikh weddings) with the victim and also got a hall booked for their "wedding", as per the FIR. The complainant stated that the accused reneged on his promise to marry her and started looking for a new "match" for himself.

The accused was held in Ludhiana in August. He was granted bail in September. Besides Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, police also invoked the Dowry Prohibition Act, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)