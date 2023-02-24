Mumbai: Police booked three for assaulting four students with paper cutter

According to police sources, four students have been injured in the attack, two of them who sustained grievous injuries had more than 35 stitches on their bodies and that they are admitted to a hospital for treatment

The victim – a 20-year-old student – had a heated argument with the accused in the classroom as the accused allegedly put his feet on the bench while sitting several days back, sources told Mid-day.

The Samta Nagar police have booked three people including a 20-year-old SYBcom college student for allegedly attacking and injuring four college students with a paper cutter Friday afternoon in Kandivali East area.



The altercation between the students erupted due to a minor dispute initially in the classroom and later outside the college at a “Pan Tapri” shop near the North region police office, said police sources.

The victim – a 20-year-old student – had a heated argument with the accused in the classroom as the accused allegedly put his feet on the bench while sitting several days back, sources told Mid-day. “The class teacher interfered in the fight and the duo apologized to each other in front of him.”

According to police, the victim students were standing near “Pappu Pan Tapri” Shop situated several meters ahead of the north region police office where the accused, his brother and friends attacked four.

“We have registered the case and booked the accused under sections 324, 323, 506(2), and 34 of IPC,” said police. Police also detained one accused.