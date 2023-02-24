Pangolin skin worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Mumbai; man arrested

They recovered 30 kg of pangolin skin valued at Rs 30 lakh, the official said

Representation pic

Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man with the skin of pangolin, a protected animal, valued at Rs 30 lakh from suburban Andheri, an official said.

Officials of the unit -10 of the Crime Branch apprehended the accused, a resident of Roha in adjoining Raigad district, he said.

They recovered 30 kg of pangolin skin valued at Rs 30 lakh, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Promised job in Oman, woman forced into sex trade

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin and scaly anteater, is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever