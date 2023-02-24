Breaking News
Pangolin skin worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Mumbai; man arrested

Updated on: 24 February,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

They recovered 30 kg of pangolin skin valued at Rs 30 lakh, the official said

Representation pic


Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man with the skin of pangolin, a protected animal, valued at Rs 30 lakh from suburban Andheri, an official said.


Officials of the unit -10 of the Crime Branch apprehended the accused, a resident of Roha in adjoining Raigad district, he said.



They recovered 30 kg of pangolin skin valued at Rs 30 lakh, the official said.


The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin and scaly anteater, is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

