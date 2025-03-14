According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli

Police constable Kashinath Bhanuse. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar, two arrested for attempt to murder x 00:00

A shocking incident took place in which police constable Kashinath Bhanuse, attached to a confidential department of the Bhayandar police station, was attacked with a knife at Shiv Sena Galli on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” said DCP Prakash Gaikwad.

According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli.

“In an attempt to control the situation, police constable Kashinath Bhanuse reached the spot, where two individuals, Babu Nepali and Dilip Bhimbahadur, attacked him with a knife. Bhanuse suffered severe injuries in the assault. He was in civil cloth,” DCP Gaikwad added.

Upon learning of the incident, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kamble took immediate action and arrested the accused.

“Both Dilip Bhimbahadur and Babu Nepali have been taken into custody and charged with serious offences including attempt to murder,” Gaikwad told mid-day.

“The reason behind the fierce knife war between both the accused is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the area, and the police are conducting further investigations.