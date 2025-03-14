Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar two arrested for attempt to murder

Mumbai: Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar, two arrested for attempt to murder

Updated on: 14 March,2025 10:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli

Mumbai: Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar, two arrested for attempt to murder

Police constable Kashinath Bhanuse. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Police constable stabbed in Bhayandar, two arrested for attempt to murder
x
00:00

A shocking incident took place in which police constable Kashinath Bhanuse, attached to a confidential department of the Bhayandar police station, was attacked with a knife at Shiv Sena Galli on Friday evening.


“He sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” said DCP Prakash Gaikwad.


According to preliminary information, Bhayandar police received a report of a dispute at Babu Bhai Mistry Chawl in Shiv Sena Galli.


“In an attempt to control the situation, police constable Kashinath Bhanuse reached the spot, where two individuals, Babu Nepali and Dilip Bhimbahadur, attacked him with a knife. Bhanuse suffered severe injuries in the assault. He was in civil cloth,” DCP Gaikwad added.

Upon learning of the incident, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kamble took immediate action and arrested the accused.

“Both Dilip Bhimbahadur and Babu Nepali have been taken into custody and charged with serious offences including attempt to murder,” Gaikwad told mid-day.

“The reason behind the fierce knife war between both the accused is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the area, and the police are conducting further investigations.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhayander mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK