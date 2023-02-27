Breaking News
Mumbai: Police launch manhunt to trace 'suspect' after NIA share details, say officials

Updated on: 27 February,2023 05:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating

Representational Pic. iStock


Mumbai Police has launched a search for a man after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Monday.


The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating.



"Though this is an old e-mail, Mumbai police are on alert, and a search operation to trace the suspect is on," he said.


He added the "suspect" hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the NIA has provided basic details about him to Mumbai Police.

