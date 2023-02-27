Mumbai: Police launch manhunt to trace 'suspect' after NIA share details, say officials

The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating

Representational Pic. iStock

Mumbai Police has launched a search for a man after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Monday.

The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating.

"Though this is an old e-mail, Mumbai police are on alert, and a search operation to trace the suspect is on," he said.

He added the "suspect" hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the NIA has provided basic details about him to Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Obscene songs, slogans would be punishable offence, says Mumbai Police

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever