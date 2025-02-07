The accused allegedly had access to over 150 bank accounts and multiple SIM cards with international calling and SMS capabilities, which they used to facilitate financial transactions

Six accused in the case were arrested on January 31.

Listen to this article Mumbai Police nab 11 for duping pensioner of Rs 8.6 lakh by promising returns in investment scam x 00:00

The Dongri Police in Mumbai have arrested 11 people in connection with a cyber fraud case in which a pensioner was duped of Rs 8.6 lakh on the pretext of an investment scheme. A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on August 6, 2024, which revealed a large-scale financial racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the leadership of Sub-inspector Gobind Phad, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case, a team of Mumbai Police apprehended six of the accused from Goa on January 31 after an extensive interrogation. So far, authorities have seized five laptops, 16 mobile phones, and two luxury vehicles — a Tata Jaguar and a Mahindra Mazarro — as a part of the investigation from the accused.

The probe has further uncovered that two of the arrested individuals had traveled to Nepal and Cambodia in connection with the fraudulent operations, the police said. The accused allegedly had access to over 150 bank accounts and multiple SIM cards with international calling and SMS capabilities, which they used to facilitate financial transactions.

Investigators have found that they also earned commissions for transactions carried out through these accounts.

The two key suspects are believed to have made commissions ranging between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore each, which was allegedly used it as illicit funds and to purchase high-end cars and properties.

The accused have been good friends and have been living in Pune and Nashik. The police said they have not cooperated in the investigation.