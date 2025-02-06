Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade for Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, at Arthur Road Jail. The accused was identified by witnesses, and evidence including CCTV footage supports the case against him.

Mumbai Police have conducted an identification parade for Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the prime accused in the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday, according to official reports.

Shehzad, who allegedly broke into Saif's residence with the intention to commit theft, was recognised by witnesses who were present at the scene of the attack. The police confirmed that they have substantial evidence linking Shehzad to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test, which further supports their case against the accused.

The incident occurred last month, when Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Shehzad. The intruder allegedly entered Saif's home with the goal of committing theft but ended up attacking the actor during a violent confrontation. Saif sustained several stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where he underwent surgery.

As per ANI reports, the identification parade was held in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, with the participation of a Tehsildar and under court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, took part in identifying the accused.

Earlier, on January 31, Mumbai Police had conducted a facial recognition test on Shehzad, which returned a positive result. The test confirmed that the person in the CCTV footage was indeed Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. The police have maintained that they possess ample evidence against the accused.

Further investigation revealed that Shehzad had entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before eventually coming to Mumbai. The police also rejected rumours that Shehzad's fingerprints did not match the ones found at the scene of the crime. Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya clarified that the authorities had gathered a range of evidence against the accused, confirming that they had arrested the right person.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). According to police sources, Shehzad had planned to flee to Bangladesh after committing the crime but was apprehended in Thane at Hiranandani Estate.

However, Shehzad's advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, has denied the police's claims, alleging that no proper investigation had been conducted. "The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi national. They claim he arrived six months ago, but that is incorrect. He has been living in Mumbai for more than seven years, and his family is here," Shekhane stated. "This is a clear violation of 43A, and no proper investigation has taken place," he added.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon his return to his Bandra residence, the actor briefly interacted with the media.

(With inputs from ANI)