The cancer care facility will generate between 5,000 and 6,000 job opportunities for healthcare professionals, researchers, and support staff

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital set to launch 300-bed Cancer Care Institute with Mayo Clinic x 00:00

Lilavati Hospital has announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic USA to establish a 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, a hospital in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and a comprehensive Nursing Excellence Programme, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra government has agreed to allocate land for the Cancer Care Institute near the private hospital in Bandra. Lilavati Hospital's permanent trustee Prashant Mehta said the acquisition process is in its final stages on Wednesday.

"The Rs 800-crore Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, close to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, will be allotted by the state government at a subsidised rate and the deal is almost at the final stages. The hospital will have 300 beds and is expected to commence in two years. The built-up area of the hospital will be 3,50,000 square feet. The funding for the project will be done through donations and banks," he added.

The cancer care facility will generate between 5,000 and 6,000 job opportunities for healthcare professionals, researchers, and support staff.

"The Gift City project is being built in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. This Rs 500-crore project aims to push Indian healthcare to new heights," Rajesh Mehta, a permanent trustee of Lilavati Hospital, said.

He also said that the facility is expected to be fully operational by December 2025

Meanwhile, Lilavati Hospital has also inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mayo Clinic to launch the Nursing Excellence Programme, PTI stated.

"This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of our nursing staff through specialised training and development," Mehta said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event. "I will call this Cancer Care Institute set up with a technical collaboration with the Mayo Clinic USA a Health Temple," Shinde said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Lilavati-Mayo nursing training partnership, calls it path to seva

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the collaboration between Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and the renowned Mayo Clinic of the US, for a nursing training program, saying that it will not only open up a new journey in the healthcare sector but also pave the way towards the path of 'seva' (service) to mankind.

CM Fadnavis in his virtual message at the 'Lilavati Initiative' program, said, "Lilavati Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai and the world-renowned Mayo Clinic USA are collaborating for nursing training program. This will not only open up a new journey in the healthcare sector but also towards the path of 'seva' to mankind," reported ANI.

He added that the nursing training program will revolutionise nursing education and set unparalleled standards of patient care.

(With inputs from PTI)