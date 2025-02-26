The Vakola Police officials were successful in the safe rescue of the elderly businessman within 24 hours of his kidnapping, an official said

The accused in police custody on Wedesday

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has nabbed three suspected for allegedly kidnapping a senior citizen Santacruz businessman while he was returning from Gujarat and demanding Rs 25 lakh to release him.

According to the police, the officials were successful in the safe rescue of the elderly businessman within 24 hours of his alleged kidnapping and arresting three suspects involved in the crime.

The police said that on the evening of February 24, the 42-year-old son of 60-year-old Santacruz businessman had reported to the police that his father was allegedly abducted by unknown persons while traveling on the Kutch Express Train from a railway station in Gujarat's Kutch to Mumbai.

He had told the police that the kidnappers had allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh through a middleman and threatened to harm the victim if the money was not paid to them, an official said.

"A case was registered at Vakola Police Station and the police formed a special team to investigate the matter," a police official said.

According to the police, recognising the seriousness of the crime, which involved the abduction of a senior citizen, the police launched a high-level investigation under the guidance of senior Mumbai Police officials.

The investigation team worked on the clues in the case and conducted technical and skillful probe into the matter, gathering confidential information and tracing the suspects, the officials said.

The police said that despite the suspects constantly changing their locations, the team followed their trail and at around 10:15 am on February 26, the first suspect in the matter was held from Kandivali West area of the city.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the elderly businessman was being held in an apartment near Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai.

"The police set up a trap and successfully arrested two more accused at the location," an official said.

The three accused were identified as Radheshyam Mewalal Soni, 30, an Ayurvedic product seller from Malad, Satish Nandlal Yadav, 33, an insurance advisor, from Kandivali and Dharmendra Rampati Ravidas, 40, a security guard from Goregaon area.

The victim was safely rescued and reunited with his family following the arrests of the suspects.

The accused have been taken into police custody, and further investigations were underway, the police said.