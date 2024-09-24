The accused took to social media and posted photos and videos from the time they were close in a bid to malign her image after which the student filed a plaint against him.

The Malvani Police, on September 21, arrested a 23-year-old man for stalking, harassing, and defaming a 21-year-old, first-year BHMS student by uploading her private pictures and videos on the social media site Instagram.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of Malad Madh Island, is pursuing her Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) degree at a medical college in Pune. The woman, who was friends with the accused, called it quits due to his drug addiction.

Despite breaking off all contact, the accused, allegedly, continued to stalk her from 2023 until July 2024. Out of fear of defamation and conflict between the two families, the student did not confide in her family initially.

However, recently, the accused took to social media and posted photos and videos from the time they were close in a bid to malign her image and tagged her friends. This prompted her to inform her family and in July, accompanied by her older sister, the student filed a formal complaint at Malvani Police Station.

The accused, who had been absconding since the complaint was lodged, was arrested on Saturday. Identified as Karan Kurade, the accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody, said an official from the police station.