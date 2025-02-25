The victim and the accused became friends on social media in 2024, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student x 00:00

Mumbai Police arrested a food delivery worker from Nashik district in Maharashtra for allegedly blackmailing a college student with her private photos and threatening her, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police official said that the 23-year-old suspect had been allegedly mentally harassing the victim, a Mumbai resident, for the past year, following which she lodged an FIR with police.

The police on Monday arrested the man on charges of molestation under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim and the accused became friends on social media in 2024. Later, he accessed private photos of the girl and threatened he would show them to her family members, according to the PTI.

He also warned her that he would harm her family members and commit suicide, implicating her, an official said.

The accused hails from Deola taluka in Nashik district and works as a delivery executive for a food delivery company. He had visited the victim's house and allegedly clicked private photos of them together, which he later used to blackmail her, the news agency reported.

The police have seized his mobile phone and will send it for forensic examination.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused didn't have any prior criminal record.

He is currently in police custody. Further investigation is underway, the officials added.

Man held for raping three girls

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 45-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping three girls, including two sisters, in Virar of Palghar district was arrested from Surat, police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girls, including two siblings aged 13 and 17, in his house in Chandansar area of Virar after spiking their drinks last December, an official said.

One of the victims is the daughter of the accused's friend who is in jail, while two girls are his neighbours, he said, adding that the accused raped the girls repeatedly.

An FIR was registered against the man on February 23 under sections 64(2)(m)(Commits rape on the same woman again) and 65 (1) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was arrested from Surat, Gujarat.

(with PTI inputs)