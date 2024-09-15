The police raided the premises at DP Wadi locality and took four owners of the club, three jockeys, eight staffers and 19 customers into custody, an official said

The Mumbai Police raided a gambling den in the Byculla area in the early hours of Sunday and arrested 34 people besides seizing cash of Rs 14 lakh, an official said, reported the PTI.

The raid was conducted by the officials of the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.

The officials said that the raid was conducted after acting on inputs received by the police.

The police raided the premises at DP Wadi locality and took four owners of the club, three jockeys, eight staffers and 19 customers into custody, the official said, according to the PTI.

The police officials also confiscated Rs 14.61 lakh of cash and other gambling materials from the spot during the raid.

The arrested persons have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the police official added, as per the news agency.

Mumbai Police issues advisory against fake 'arrest notice', says do not respond

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have issued a crucial advisory to alert citizens about a fake 'arrest notice' that has been circulating widely on social media platforms and has urged people to not fall prey to the fake notices. The police has also advised people to not respond to the 'notice' in case anyone receives it.

The arrest notice, which has raised significant concern, is likely a scam designed to deceive individuals into believing they are under investigation or facing legal trouble, sources said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar addressed the issue on Saturday, urging people to disregard any such false notices and not to engage with them. The Mumbai CP highlighted the importance of skepticism and caution when encountering these fraudulent communications.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar urged those who receive any suspicious arrest notices via email, phone calls, or messaging apps to promptly report them to the police.

"Received an arrest notice from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police? Bring it to our notice. Don't believe or respond to any fake arrest notice on mail, WhatsApp, SMS, or phone call received on behalf of the Commissioner, Mumbai Police," he wrote on X.

