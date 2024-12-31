According to police sources, the complainant, a resident of Goregaon, had been temporarily storing her jewellry at her mother's home in Gorai due to ongoing house renovation work

Senior inspector Anil Thakarey along with detection officer API SV Sarolkar and team

After seven days of relentless effort and reviewing footage from over 100 CCTV cameras spanning from Bangur Nagar to Borivali, the Bangur Nagar police successfully located the auto rickshaw and its driver. The rickshaw had been used by a woman passenger, who had accidentally left behind her jewellry, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh. The woman and her family were called to the police station yesterday, where the valuables were returned to them.

According to police sources, the complainant, a resident of Goregaon, had been temporarily storing her jewellry at her mother's home in Gorai due to ongoing house renovation work. On the day of the incident, she collected the jewelry and returned home with it. The bag containing the jewellry was placed on the backseat of the rickshaw. Upon reaching her destination, she took out all her belongings but accidentally left the jewelry bag behind.

After the woman reported the incident to the police, an investigation was launched. Following seven days of diligent efforts, the rickshaw was traced to the Poisar area. It was revealed that after dropping the woman off, the rickshaw driver had transported seven more passengers to various locations but failed to notice the bag left behind.

The auto driver had been staying in a shared room, but since the place was no longer secure, he kept the jewelry box at his sister's house. He was waiting for someone to contact him so he could return the jewellry.