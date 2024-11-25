An elderly woman whose jewellery worth approximately Rs 30 lakh was stolen from her house in Malad in July this year has been returned to her following the court’s permission, police said. Woman was a history sheeter with prior cases across various police stations

Bangur Nagar police return jewellery to woman. PIC/SAMIULLAH KHAN

Bangur Nagar police said that they returned the jewellery to the elderly woman at the station in the presence of ACP Hemant Sawant of Goregaon division, Senior Police Inspector Anil Thackeray of Bangur Nagar police station, and the case’s investigating officer, PSI Suraj Amte.

In July this year, the Bangur Nagar police arrested a woman for allegedly stealing valuables after posing as a housemaid at residential societies and recovered stolen items from her possession. According to police sources, the woman was a history sheeter with prior cases across various police stations.

The flat belonged to a 69-year-old woman living alone. The woman was not home at the time of the incident. “In July, when the elderly woman was not home, the accused woman broke into her flat in the Malad Evershine Nagar area and stole jewellery worth about Rs 30 lakh. However, she was caught by the security guard at the gate,” said a police officer.

The guard checked and found the stolen jewellery in her possession and alerted a society member, who then called the police. The elderly woman had filed a request for the return of property in a court, and she recently received the order, after which the jewellery was handed over to her today at Bangur Nagar police station.