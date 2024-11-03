Service provider asked him to keep eyes shut during facial before stealing valuables

The complainant heard the cupboard being opened but then thought he was mistaken. Representation pic

A representative from an online platform that offers a variety of services at home reportedly absconded with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from a house where he was scheduled to provide a shave and haircutting services through online booking. A complaint in this regard has been filed at Malad police station.

According to the police, a 39-year-old Malad resident working with a multinational retail company booked an appointment for a haircut and shave on the platform on Friday (November 1). Subsequently, a service provider claiming to be from the online platform called the complainant and said he would arrive at his residence around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the FIR, after the service provider was done with the haircut and shave, he pointed out blemishes on the complainant’s face, suggesting that a facial treatment could remove them. Upon the complainant’s agreement, the accused put various creams on his face and covered his eyes with a cloth, instructing him to keep them shut.

The complainant told the police that he heard the sound of the cupboard opening but thought he was mistaken. When the service provider left, the complainant noticed that the cupboard door was slightly ajar. Upon checking, he discovered that the jewellery was missing.

He asked his mother about the missing items, but she had no knowledge about them. Suspecting that the service provider had taken the jewellery, the complainant approached the police to file a complaint.

“We have launched an investigation and are searching for the service provider. We have also sent a summons notice on his mobile number,” said an officer from Malad police station.

The reporter reached out to the online platform via email but didn’t receive a response.

