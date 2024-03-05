Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police register FIR after Maharashtra Assembly speakers email account hacked
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Police register FIR after Maharashtra Assembly speaker's email account hacked

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the email account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compromised to send email to Governor's office

Mumbai: Police register FIR after Maharashtra Assembly speaker's email account hacked

Rahul Narwekar

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Police register FIR after Maharashtra Assembly speaker's email account hacked
x
00:00

Marine drive police have registered FIR against 'unknown' under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act on Tuesday after unknown person used/ hacked personal email ID of Rahul Narwekar to send an email to Maharashtra Governor's office, Mumbai police informed. 


Investigation in the case is going on, said Pravin Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police. 


On Tuesday, it was revealed that the email account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compromised. According to sources, an unauthorised email was sent from Narwekar's ID to the Governor. The email allegedly contained directives regarding the conduct of certain legislators within the assembly. 


Upon inquiry from the Governor's officer, Narwekar denied sending such communication which raised concerns about potential unauthorised use of his email. Sources close to the development had said that the email in question urged action against legislators exhibiting improper behaviour during assembly proceedings.

Mumbai police was notified immediately and later on Tuesday case was registered in Marine drive police station. Case under section 419, 170 IPC & 66 C , 66D of IT act has been registered against unknown. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have received an email threatening to cause explosions in the State if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million (Rs 20.7 crore). 

The email comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area in Bengaluru on March 1.

The state Congress chief also told reporters that he has forwarded the email to the police officers who are now on the job to trace the sender.  "I and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received the mail three days ago. It is in my phone and I have sent it to the police for investigation," he said.

According to him, the sender is Shahid Khan10786, who has also shared another email ID for future communication. The threat email said: "Alert-1- You saw our movie trailer. If you don't provide us 2.5 million USD we will cause large explosion on buses, trains, taxis, temples, hotels and public places throughout Karnataka."

"Alert-2 We want to show you one more trailer. We will explode in the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the blast in the bus, we will raise our demand on social media and we will upload the screenshots of the mail sent to you also on the social media. We will tweet the next information about explosion on the social media.", it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai police
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK