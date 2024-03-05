Mumbai: Police register FIR after Maharashtra Assembly speaker's email account hacked

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the email account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compromised to send email to Governor's office

Rahul Narwekar

Marine drive police have registered FIR against 'unknown' under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act on Tuesday after unknown person used/ hacked personal email ID of Rahul Narwekar to send an email to Maharashtra Governor's office, Mumbai police informed.

Investigation in the case is going on, said Pravin Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the email account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar was compromised. According to sources, an unauthorised email was sent from Narwekar's ID to the Governor. The email allegedly contained directives regarding the conduct of certain legislators within the assembly.

Upon inquiry from the Governor's officer, Narwekar denied sending such communication which raised concerns about potential unauthorised use of his email. Sources close to the development had said that the email in question urged action against legislators exhibiting improper behaviour during assembly proceedings.

Mumbai police was notified immediately and later on Tuesday case was registered in Marine drive police station. Case under section 419, 170 IPC & 66 C , 66D of IT act has been registered against unknown.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have received an email threatening to cause explosions in the State if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million (Rs 20.7 crore).

The email comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area in Bengaluru on March 1.

The state Congress chief also told reporters that he has forwarded the email to the police officers who are now on the job to trace the sender. "I and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received the mail three days ago. It is in my phone and I have sent it to the police for investigation," he said.

According to him, the sender is Shahid Khan10786, who has also shared another email ID for future communication. The threat email said: "Alert-1- You saw our movie trailer. If you don't provide us 2.5 million USD we will cause large explosion on buses, trains, taxis, temples, hotels and public places throughout Karnataka."

"Alert-2 We want to show you one more trailer. We will explode in the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the blast in the bus, we will raise our demand on social media and we will upload the screenshots of the mail sent to you also on the social media. We will tweet the next information about explosion on the social media.", it said.

