Karnataka: One booked for issuing death threat to PM Modi, UP Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

An FIR has been registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri against one person for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka police said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Death threat to PM Modi: Video on social media

The case was registered against a person named Mohammed Rasool Kaddare for posting a video on social media in which he threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, if the Congress government comes to power, Yadgiri Police said, reported ANI.

The accused has been booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.

Death threat to PM Modi: Selfie video

"Rasool, who made a selfie video on his mobile phone, abused Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath with unintelligible words," the police said, reported ANI.

Kaddare, police said is a resident of Rangapet in Yadgiri district and works as a labourer in Hyderabad, reported ANI.

Authorities said they have begun searches for the accused in various places, including Hyderabad.

(With inputs from PTI)