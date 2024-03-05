The mail comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area here on March one

DK Shivkumar

Listen to this article Karnataka CM, DCM receive email threatening to cause explosions if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million x 00:00

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have received an email threatening to cause explosions in the State if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million (Rs 20.7 crore).

The state Congress chief also told reporters that he has forwarded the email to the police officers who are now on the job to trace the sender. "I and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received the mail three days ago. It is in my phone and I have sent it to the police for investigation," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the sender is Shahid Khan10786, who has also shared another email ID for future communication. The threat email said: "Alert-1- You saw our movie trailer. If you don't provide us 2.5 million USD we will cause large explosion on buses, trains, taxis, temples, hotels and public places throughout Karnataka."

"Alert-2 We want to show you one more trailer. We will explode in the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the blast in the bus, we will raise our demand on social media and we will upload the screenshots of the mail sent to you also on the social media. We will tweet the next information about explosion on the social media.", it said.

Shivakumar said, "We don't know whether it is bogus, fraud, true, false or blackmailer. We have sent it to our police officers. They are on the job." The mail comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area here on March one.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri against one person for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.