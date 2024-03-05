Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka CM DCM receive email threatening to cause explosions if they dont pay up USD 25 million
<< Back to Elections 2024

Karnataka CM, DCM receive email threatening to cause explosions if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million

Updated on: 05 March,2024 06:26 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

The mail comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area here on March one

Karnataka CM, DCM receive email threatening to cause explosions if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million

DK Shivkumar

Listen to this article
Karnataka CM, DCM receive email threatening to cause explosions if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million
x
00:00

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have received an email threatening to cause explosions in the State if they don't pay up USD 2.5 million (Rs 20.7 crore).


The state Congress chief also told reporters that he has forwarded the email to the police officers who are now on the job to trace the sender. "I and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah received the mail three days ago. It is in my phone and I have sent it to the police for investigation," he said.


According to him, the sender is Shahid Khan10786, who has also shared another email ID for future communication. The threat email said: "Alert-1- You saw our movie trailer. If you don't provide us 2.5 million USD we will cause large explosion on buses, trains, taxis, temples, hotels and public places throughout Karnataka."


"Alert-2 We want to show you one more trailer. We will explode in the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the blast in the bus, we will raise our demand on social media and we will upload the screenshots of the mail sent to you also on the social media. We will tweet the next information about explosion on the social media.", it said.

Shivakumar said, "We don't know whether it is bogus, fraud, true, false or blackmailer. We have sent it to our police officers. They are on the job." The mail comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area here on March one.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in Surpur police station in Karnataka's Yadgiri against one person for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been booked under sections 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Yadgiri's Surpur police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka Crime News India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK