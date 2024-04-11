Breaking News
Mumbai: Police register FIR after police constable dies in road accident

Updated on: 11 April,2024 09:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The incident took place on April 11 around 2.45 pm on Elphinstone Bridge in Parel, the police said

Representation image. File pic

The Bhoiwada police station in Mumbai has registered an FIR after a police constable allegedly died in a road accident on Thursday. The incident took place on April 11 around 2.45 pm on Elphinstone Bridge in Parel and the accused is absconding, the police sources said.


The matter came to light when the complainant Govind Swami Anamulu (68) approached the police station to register an FIR into the matter. "The complainants' son Kalpesh and constable Dhanraj Dhag were traveling on a KTM Bike on Elphinstone Bridge and one car allegedly collided with the bike. Kalpesh and Dhanraj were seriously injured in the accident," said an officer.


Both the victims were taken to the hospital but constable Dhanraj Dhag was declared dead after receiving the initial treatment, the police said.


An FIR has been registered against the driver under section 279 (rash driving), 338 (an act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

 

 

