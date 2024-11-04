Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 04 November,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police

Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai police release woman held for sending threat message about UP CM Yogi Adityanath
x
00:00

The Mumbai police have released the 24-year-old woman apprehended for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after interrogating her, an official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.


Fatima Khan, an IT graduate living with her family in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, was nabbed in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and police.


The official said she was brought to Mumbai for interrogation, served a notice, and later released on Sunday.


According to the Mumbai police, Khan is well-qualified but mentally unstable. Her father works in the timber business, reported PTI.

The Mumbai traffic police on Saturday received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign as Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 10 days, he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down last month, reported PTI.

During the probe, it was found that Khan had sent the message, and she was apprehended from Ulhasnagar in a joint operation by the ATS and police.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections.

Mumbai cops send proposal for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition after alert from US

The Mumbai police have sent a proposal for the extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.

The proposal was sent after the US authorities informed the Mumbai police about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country, the senior police official said on Saturday.

Last month, the Mumbai police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi". It filed an affidavit "for further necessary action", which was allowed by the special court.

The Mumbai police have sent the proposal for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the police official said.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police yogi adityanath mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK