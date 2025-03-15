Mumbai police busted a sex racket at a Powai hotel, rescuing four struggling female actors and arresting a man identified as Shyam Sunder Arora

Representational Pic

The Mumbai police have busted a prostitution racket and rescued four struggling female actors from a hotel in Powai, according to police officials. The operation, conducted on Friday, led to the arrest of a man identified as Shyam Sunder Arora, who is accused of forcing women into the flesh trade.

According to PTI, the Powai police acted on a specific tip-off, which led them to lay a trap at the hotel. Following careful planning, the police team conducted a raid and apprehended Arora. Officials stated that the rescued women were being coerced into prostitution, with one of the victims having previously worked in Hindi television serials.

As per PTI, a police official said, "Following specific information, the police laid a trap at the hotel and apprehended a man, identified as Shyam Sunder Arora, for pushing women into flesh trade. Four struggling female actors were rescued." The official added that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to dismantle human trafficking networks in the city.

A case has been registered against Arora and his accomplice under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Powai Police Station, PTI reports. The police have also launched an investigation to determine whether the racket extends beyond this incident and if other individuals are involved.

An official involved in the investigation told PTI that the rescued women are receiving counselling and support from the authorities. "We are ensuring that the victims are provided with the necessary care and assistance. Their statements have been recorded, and further action will be taken based on their testimonies," the official said.

The police are also probing whether Arora had any links with organised crime or other trafficking networks. "Our investigation is focusing on identifying other possible members of the racket and understanding how the operation was being conducted," a senior police officer stated.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Thane: Prostitution racket busted in Navi Mumbai; three women rescued

Police have arrested three men involved in a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and rescued three women, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided a lodge near APMC in Vashi on Wednesday after sending a decoy customer to confirm the illegal activity, an official release said.

As per PTI, police arrested lodge manager Bunty Saw, cook Kumar Gauda and agent Tarapada Das. Efforts are being made to nab a fourth person named Vicky, who is suspected to be involved in the racket, it said.

During the raid, the police rescued three women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. They have now been shifted to a government-run rescue and rehabilitation home, to receive counselling and support, the release added.

Prostitution racket busted in Palghar, one held; 3 women rescued

Meanwhile, in another incident earlier this month, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra had busted a prostitution racket and arrested one person in connection with the matter, an official had said, reported new agency PTI.

Three women were rescued after the sex racket was busted by the police, the official had earlier said.

"A 50-year-old has been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district," an official said, as per the PTI.

Acting on inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police raided a room near a hotel in Vasai East on Friday and busted the illegal business, he said.

Before the raid, police had sent a decoy customer who contacted the accused through WhatsApp and made a deal for Rs 29,000, he said.

Police also rescued three women, aged between 40 and 42, whom Shah used to exploit and send to his clients, said inspector Saurabhi Pawar of the Nalasopara unit of AHTC.

The accused has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while the women have been sent to a shelter, the official added, as per news agency PTI.

Earlier, Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly being part of a prostitution racket while several women have been rescued, the police said, reported the PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)