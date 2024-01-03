Mumbai Police seizes drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore, two held

Mumbai Police on Wednesday seized drugs worth about Rs 1.18 crore and arrested two people in connection with the seizure, the police said,

Mumbai Police on Wednesday seized drugs worth about Rs 1.18 crore and arrested two people in connection with the seizure, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers after recovering charas worth about Rs 1.18 crore from them, an official said.

The police said that the action came in after receiving inputs on the drugs being peddled in the city, the ANC's Kandivali unit intercepted two persons at Borivali West on Tuesday evening.

A search was conducted on them and it revealed that the duo was carrying 2.96 kg of high quality charas worth Rs 1.18 crore. The drug had been sourced from Nepal, he said.

Both have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Meanwhile, around 95 people were detained after the Thane Police in Maharashtra raided a New Year rave party near a creek in Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The officials of the Thane Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi conducted the raid at an open space in a remote area near Vadavali Creek around 3 am, the official said, as per the PTI.

At least 95 persons, among them five women, were found partying at the site and have been detained, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said, according to the PTI.

The Thane Police have arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), who organised the party, he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The police recovered 70 gm of charas, 0.41 gm of LSD, 2.10 gm of Ecstasy pills, 200 gm of ganja and alcohol from the scene, and also seized 21 motorcycles, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 8 lakh, as per the PTI.

An offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and only two persons have been arrested so far, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

