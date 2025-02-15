According to the EOW, bank's former GM Hitesh Mehta was detained following a raid at his residence

The RBI had on Friday superseded the lender's board citing governance lapses and appointed an administrator to revive it. File Pic/PTI

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday detained New India Co-operative Bank General Manager Hitesh Mehta, official sources said.

According to information from the EOW, former New India Cooperative Bank General Manager Hitesh Mehta was detained following a raid at his residence.

Mehta brought to the office of EOW for further questioning, sources said.

EOW officials conducted a raid at Mehta’s house in Aryavrat Society at NL Complex in Dahisar area of Mumbai. The raid was conducted on the 14th floor of the building, where Mehta resided.

Mehta, who served as the General Manager of New India Cooperative Bank, is accused of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 122 crore.

After the raid, EOW officials took Mehta into custody and took him to the EOW office in Mumbai for further questioning. EOW officials will now interrogate Mehta as part of their ongoing investigation into the alleged bank fraud case.

The EOW had on Friday launched an investigation into the alleged 'irregularities' at New India Cooperative Bank, official sources said on Friday.

A bank representative had filed a complaint with the EOW.

Meanwhile, amid growing panic among account holders of New India Cooperative Bank, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against the bank’s former General Manager, Hitesh Mehta, for allegedly siphoning Rs 122 crore from its treasury.

Mehta, who oversaw the Dadar and Goregaon branches, is accused of misusing his position to commit fraud between 2020 and 2025. The case was filed based on a complaint by the bank’s Chief Accounts Officer at Dadar Police Station.

Police suspect Mehta and another individual were involved in the scam. The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation.

An FIR has been registered under BNS sections 316(5) and 61(2).

After imposing business restrictions on the city-headquartered New India Cooperative Bank, the Reserve Bank (RBI) on Friday superseded the lender's board citing governance lapses and appointed an administrator to revive it.

Details of what led to the crisis at the bank started emerging on Friday, with sources blaming misappropriation of funds by some staffers.

Reserve Bank of India superseded the Board of Directors of New India Cooperative Bank Ltd, Mumbai, for a period of 12 months, the central bank said in a statement on Friday, a day after it imposed several restrictions on the lender.