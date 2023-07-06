The real estate agent did what the woman said and after 10 minutes as soon as the call was disconnected, he received a message on WhatsApp where the fraudsters shared his video and demanded Rs 10,000 to delete the video

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Real estate agent duped of Rs 30,000 through sextortion x 00:00

A Bandra-based real estate agent was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by cyber fraudsters after he fell prey to sextortion cybercrime.

According to police sources, the 42-year-old real estate agent yesterday was watching a video on YouTube. Where he saw an advertisement link and clicked on it. After clicking on that link he saw a live video of girls who were chatting with the viewers, he clicked on one video named Riya Sharma and started chatting with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of moments later Riya Sharma shared her WhatsApp number and asked the real estate for a video call, said an officer.

As per the statement given to the police, the real estate agent received a video call from Riya. During the call, she started stripping and asked the real estate agent to undress. The real estate agent did what the woman said and after 10 minutes as soon as the call was disconnected, he received a message on WhatsApp where the fraudsters shared his video and demanded Rs 10,000 to delete the video. The fraudsters also threatened to make the video viral if the real estate agent failed to pay Rs 10,000.

The real estate agent panicked, he didn't have money to give so asked his friend for help. Immediately after receiving Rs 10,000, the woman demanded more and asked the agent to give Rs 20,000, once again. The victim called his friend and asked him to send the money to the girl.

Even after giving Rs 30,000, the woman's demands increased and started asking for more money. The real estate agent did not have the money to give her. The money he had sent earlier was taken as a loan from his friend so he sought help from the police and filed a complaint on Monday, the officer said.

On the complaint of the 42-year-old real estate agent, we have registered the case against the unknown accused (mobile number) under various sections of IPC including 385, 387, and sections 66c and 66d, and have begun the investigation, the officer added.