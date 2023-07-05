Mumbai: Two arrested in burglary case registered last year

We took custody of the accused from the Borivali police arrested in our cases, and during the interrogation revealed the name of his associate and we caught him from Ambarnath on Sunday

The Mumbai Police with the help of MHB police caught two burglars, who were absconding for over a year, is a burglary case was registered in the MHB police station last year. There was no clue whatsoever about the culprits and but finally, the police filed “A Summary” (which means the case is true but the accused are undetectable) in the Borivali magistrate court.

On Saturday, while city police were showing their arrested accused via video conference to other police stations of the Mumbai city the MHB police officer recognised one accused who was arrested by the Borivali police in one of the burglary cases.

And finally, we solved three burglary cases that occurred in recent years, said an officer from MHB police station.

We took custody of the accused from the Borivali police arrested in our cases, and during the interrogation revealed the name of his associate and we caught him from Ambarnath on Sunday, the officer said.

The duo has been identified as Sunil Kumar Parikshat (30) and Ishtiyaque Ansari (53).

According to the officer, Ansari and Parikshat the duo meet in a jail couple of years ago. When they came out they started committing burglary together.

Ansari, who is blind in one eye, committed burglaries by posing as a garbage collector. He used to visit buildings and societies which doesn’t have a watchman on the pretext of collecting garbage. Ansari used to recce houses and flats which were locked and informed Parikshat about it.

Parikshat used to break the lock of the door and commit burglary. The duo had committed three burglaries in the jurisdiction of MHB police station and robbed valuables worth Rs 3.6 lakh.

One such burglary case was registered with the MHB police station where the duo was accused of robbing valuables and imitation jewellery in a house located at Shree Sai Ganesh's apartment in Dahisar West on October 31, 2022.

Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal and senior inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, API Suryakant Pawar and his team began the investigation.

Since there was no clue about the accused we filed "A Summary" case to the Borivali magistrate court but exchanged knowledge of the arrested accused via video conferencing with the help and constable Khot attached to MHB police recognised Ansari, the officer said.

During the interrogation, Ansari revealed the name of Parikshat and caught him from Ambarnath on Sunday.

We have recovered a mobile phone and imitation jewellery worth Rs 14,000 from the accused, said another officer.

The accused has past criminal records of burglary in Thane city, apart from this case revealed three more crimes that the duo had committed together in the jurisdiction of MHB police, the officer added.