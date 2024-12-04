Breaking News
Man enters Salman’s shooting venue, issues threats in name of Lawrence Bishnoi
Man duped of Rs 2.71 cr under false promise of job in Navi Mumbai; 3 booked
Kolhapur: 7-year-old girl, her younger brother dies of suspected food poisoning
Porsche car crash: Pune court allows police to question all 10 accused in jail
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Dry day in parts of Mumbai; Maharashtra govt declares holiday on December 6, check details
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai resident loses Rs 643 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Mumbai resident loses Rs 6.43 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Updated on: 04 December,2024 10:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to Mumbai Police sources, the complainant was browsing Instagram reels when she came across a link offering a part-time job that involved liking and sharing videos

Mumbai resident loses Rs 6.43 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai resident loses Rs 6.43 lakh to cyber fraudsters
x
00:00

A 41-year-old homemaker from Borivali in Mumbai fell prey to cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 6.43 lakh.


According to Mumbai Police sources, the complainant was browsing Instagram reels when she came across a link offering a part-time job that involved liking and sharing videos. Attracted by the offer, she fell into the trap of cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 6.43 lakh between November 30 and December 2.


"Initially, she earned Rs 200 after liking and sharing screenshots of 20 videos. Encouraged by this, she was added to a 'VIP group' on Telegram where she was lured into investing money with promises of significant returns within hours.


The complainant then invested Rs 3.07 lakh. However, when she attempted to withdraw her money, the fraudsters began demanding additional payments under various pretexts, such as taxes and fees. Trusting their claims, she transferred an additional Rs 3.36 lakh through a cheque to a bank account linked to one of the fraudsters.

Despite these payments, she did not receive her money back. Realising she had been cheated, the woman approached Borivali Police, an officer said.

"We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act today and are investigating it further," the officer added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news borivali mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK