Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Eatery paid medical expenses totalling Rs 3.10 lakh, manager allegedly refused to cover treatment costs after discharge

Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs

The man was injured while crossing the road to reach the Churchgate railway station bus stop. Representation Pic

The Marine Drive Police have booked the parking attendant of the restaurant Nksha, located outside the Churchgate railway station, after he ran over a pedestrian while making a U-turn in a customer’s car. In her complaint, the woman stated that, her husband and their children and herself  were returning home after touring Mumbai on the evening of July 17. While crossing the road to reach the Churchgate railway station bus stop, her husband was hit by a car, resulting in fractures to his legs.


The parking attendant and restaurant staff helped her take her husband to Bombay Hospital, where he received initial treatment, and the restaurant paid the bill of Rs 70,000. She also stated that her husband was then transferred to Balaji Hospital in Byculla, where he underwent surgery. The bill of R2.4 lakh was paid by the restaurant.



The complainant, the victim’s wife, mentioned that she did not file a complaint initially because the restaurant manager assured her that all expenses would be covered until her husband recovered. Despite being approached by the Marine Drive Police, she did not file an FIR. However, after her husband was discharged, the restaurant manager refused to cover further treatment costs. Consequently, on July 26, she approached the Marine Drive police station to register an FIR under Sections 125(a) (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the parking attendant, Rakesh Kumar.


“I was making a U-turn, and the woman’s husband was standing in the middle of the road, coming into the vehicle’s blind spot. I took him to the hospital, and my boss paid for the treatment,” Kumar said. This newspaper also reached out to the restaurant manager, Pranav Rungta, who said, “As good Samaritans, we rushed him to the hospital and have taken care of all medical expenses, assuring the family that we would not let the burden fall on them. However, they were making demands for nearby accommodation for treatment and other services. Despite all the help we provided, the family still filed an FIR.”

