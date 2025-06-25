Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2025 11:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Acting swiftly, the school authorities evacuated the campus and sent students home with their parents as a precautionary measure; local police were immediately informed and launched a search operation to thoroughly scan the school grounds

Pic/Hanif Patel

Panic gripped Mother Mary School in Nalasopara after the administration received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises. Acting swiftly, the school authorities evacuated the campus and sent students home with their parents as a precautionary measure.

Local police were immediately informed and launched a search operation to thoroughly scan the school grounds. More details awaited.


Earlier on June 16, a case was registered against an unidentified individual for sending a bomb threat mail to an International School located in Kandivali East, causing fear and panic among students, staff, and parents.


According to the police, the threat was sent via email.

The sender took measures to conceal his identity and location. The email warned of a bomb detonation at the school, prompting immediate alert and security measures.

The Samta Nagar police launched an investigation and are working to trace the origin of the email. The case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and creating public fear. 

Further probe is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

On May 30, Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel received a bomb threat call. According to a senior Mumbai Police officer, an unidentified caller contacted the hotel’s customer service and claimed a bomb had been planted on the premises.

Sources added that the “caller warned there would be an explosion at the hotel within 10 minutes.”

The hotel authorities promptly alerted the police, after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough search. No suspicious object was found.

The Vakola Police have filed an FIR against the unknown caller and launched a probe.

Sources said that the preliminary investigation revealed the call came from a number registered in Germany.

