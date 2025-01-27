The official stated the administration of a school in Kandivali received an email in which the sender, claiming to be from the Afzal gang, stated that there was a bomb on the premises

Representative image. Pic/iStock

A private school and junior college in the western suburbs of Mumbai received an email about a bomb on the premises on Monday, but it later turned out to be a hoax, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The official stated the administration of a school in Kandivali received an email in which the sender, claiming to be from the Afzal gang, stated that there was a bomb on the premises.

He said the local police, along with the bomb detection and disposal and dog squads (BDDS), conducted an extensive search at the Kandivali Education Society (KES) School and Junior College but didn't find anything suspicious and later classified the mail as a hoax, rep[orted PTI.

A similar incident occurred at a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area on Thursday, January 23, the official said.

The school had received a similar email, in which the sender claimed members of the Afzal gang had planted explosives on the premises, he said, adding that the threat again turned out to be a hoax.

Mumbai school receives bomb threat, police launches probe

A Mumbai school received a bomb threat on Thursday after which the police and explosive detection team dispatched to probe, the police said, reported the ANI.

The bomb threat was received through an email and emergency response teams were dispatched to the school, the official said.

Acting on the information, the police and explosive detection team was rushed to the spot.

"The local law enforcement, along with an explosive detection team dispatched to launch a thorough investigation at the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff," said Mumbai Police, according to the ANI.

Earlier last week, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital and arrested a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)