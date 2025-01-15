Full-scale emergency was declared after threat note was found on Goa-Mumbai IndiGo flight

The Airbus A321-251NX that was taken to an isolation bay after the emergency was declared. Pic/planespotters.net

An emergency was declared at Mumbai airport after a bomb threat was made regarding an IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai on Monday night. This resulted in the aircraft, which was airborne at the time, being taken to an isolation bay.

A source said, “A full-scale emergency was declared at the airport at 10.32 pm. A Bomb Threat Analysis Committee (BTAC) was formed and the threat was analysed following all protocols. After landing at the Mumbai airport, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay and all passengers safely disembarked. A note had been found onboard the plane with the message about the purported bomb threat. The full-scale emergency was withdrawn at 11.33 pm after the threat was found to be a hoax,” the source further disclosed.

IndiGo in a statement released Tuesday said, “Flight 6E 5101 operating from Goa to Mumbai received a security-related alert. Upon landing, the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay and all the customers were safely disembarked. All standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations.”

Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to express frustration at the long wait. An X user said, “Passengers were made to wait 4 hours after landing. From aircraft to terminal to tarmac again. They had a harrowing experience. @IndiGo6E at least has the courtesy to put out information as to why it was done (sic).”

Another passenger told mid-day, “I seriously don’t know what joy some people get by making bomb threats. It’s as if they don’t have anything to do in life. They are just trying to pass their time and waste the time of others as well. I am not sure where this aircraft was supposed to go on its next leg but the passengers concerned will also suffer as the aircraft had to be grounded for security checks. Individuals who issue a bomb threat should be arrested and sentenced to the maximum jail term the law allows.”

Aircraft facts

The IndiGo aircraft involved in the incident is an Airbus A321-251NX (A21N). The 2.2-year-old aeroplane which was produced in Hamburg, Germany and delivered to IndiGo on December 2, 2022.