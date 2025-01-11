According to the FIR filed by the police, the businessman alleged that nine pieces of jewellery, worth approximately Rs 7.2 lakh, were stolen from his bag in a highly secured area of the airport

A 38-year-old businessman has registered a complaint against an unknown person for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 7.2 lakh from his bag at Mumbai Airport.

The complainant works as the Executive Director of a Dubai-based company. According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the police, the businessman alleged that nine pieces of jewellery, worth approximately Rs 7.2 lakh, were stolen from his bag in a highly secured area of the airport. The Sahar Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

On December 21, the complainant travelled to Vadodara from Dubai to attend his toddler's mundan ceremony. He then landed at Mumbai Airport with his family on December 30 at 10:20 pm.

The family had five large bags and hand luggage each, including three trolley bags. Five bags were checked in, while the rest were carried as cabin luggage. One of the cabin bags contained 15 pieces of jewellery.

On December 31, the businessman and his family reached Dubai at 2 am. The next day, while transferring the jewellery from the bag to a safe, he noticed that nine items — including rings, bracelets, earrings, chains, necklaces, and pendants — were missing. Despite a thorough search at home, the jewellery could not be located.

On January 3, the complainant travelled back to Vadodara to investigate further. He filed a written complaint at the police station near Vadodara Airport. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials deployed at the airport showed him images from the screening machine, confirming that the jewellery was present in the hand baggage during the security check.

However, when similar screening images from Mumbai Airport were reviewed, the missing items were not visible. This led the complainant to conclude that the theft occurred after his arrival at Mumbai Airport.

The Sahar Police are probing the security lapses at Mumbai Airport, and the concerned authorities are working to trace the missing items.