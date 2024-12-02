Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai road rage 15 CISF personnel booked for assaulting doctor 2 others

Navi Mumbai road rage: 15 CISF personnel booked for assaulting doctor, 2 others

Updated on: 02 December,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been issued notices in connection with the Navi Mumbai road rage incident which took place at 10.15 pm on November 29

Navi Mumbai road rage: 15 CISF personnel booked for assaulting doctor, 2 others

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai road rage: 15 CISF personnel booked for assaulting doctor, 2 others
x
00:00

The officials on Monday said that the police have registered a case against 10 to 15 CISF personnel for allegedly assaulting a doctor, his brother and another person in a Navi Mumbai road rage incident, reported news agency PTI.


The accused personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been issued notices in connection with the Navi Mumbai road rage incident which took place at 10.15 pm on November 29, they said, reported PTI.


Some buses were ferrying the CISF personnel to their quarters in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area from Mumbai airport.


While moving towards Sector 36 in Kharghar, a speeding bus came dangerously close to a car between Utsav Chowk and Central Park, an official said, reported PTI.

The car owner, who is a doctor by profession and also a local functionary of a political party, chased the bus and asked its driver to stop the vehicle, he said.

The car owner objected to the bus driver's rash driving following which an argument broke out.

By the time, five-six CISF personnel stepped out of the bus, confronted the doctor and allegedly assaulted him, the official said, reported PTI.

Some CISF personnel also allegedly hit the doctor's brother and friend and broke the windshield of his car, he said.

Later, the doctor lodged a complaint against the CISF personnel at Kharghar police station.

The complainant also claimed that some of the CISF personnel involved in the attack were under the influence of alcohol, but fled after the Navi Mumbai road rage incident, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against 10 to 15 CISF personnel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting and assault and notices have been issued to them, he said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Road rage navi mumbai Crime News maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK