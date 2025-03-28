The message on X claimed 'riots, arson and bomb blasts' in "areas like Dongri" by "illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, an official said

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, a police official said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Security beefed up in Mumbai after message on social media platform about blasts-riots during Eid x 00:00

Security was tightened across Mumbai after police received a social media message warning of "riots, arson and bomb blasts" during Eid, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The message on X claimed 'riots, arson and bomb blasts' in "areas like Dongri" by "illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators", the official said, as per the PTI.

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged, the official added, according to the PTI.

It asked Mumbai police to stay alert because "on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts", the news agency reported on Friday.

After being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and also increased patrolling in areas like Dongri, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet.

"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil," the official said, the PTI reported.

Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link being probed

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly staying illegally in the country, and police have begun a probe to check if he was involved in the March 17 Nagpur violence, an official has said, as per the PTI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit II took the suspect, identified as Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29), into custody from Dadar area in Mumbai on Wednesday, he said.

"We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card using forged documents," the official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

"We are analysing his mobile phone tower location as part of the probe. We have also shared information about his arrest with our Nagpur counterparts," he said, as per the PTI..

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence.

(with PTI inputs)