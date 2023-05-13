Breaking News
Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: Senior citizen dies after being hit by truck

Updated on: 13 May,2023 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident took place on Friday morning and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, said an official

Representational Pic

A 60-year-old man died after a truck hit his scooter from behind in Bandra-Kurla Complex area in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place on Friday morning and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, said an official.



Chandarkumar Dandvani was riding to the showroom where he worked as a salesman when a truck hit his scooter. Passers-by took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.


Police arrested the truck driver under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

