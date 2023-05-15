According to the police, all the accused were brought to the police station and they were served notices to join the investigations later. The incident had also led to a traffic jam at Matunga circle for some time

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Six people create ruckus in Matunga, manhandle cop; booked x 00:00

Matunga Police have booked six people including eunuchs for allegedly creating ruckus at Maheshwari Garden on Sunday night. The accused entered inside an ice cream parlor and allegedly tried to ransack it, the Matunga Police were informed about the incident, and a team of police officials rushed to the spot. But, some of the accused removed clothes in front of them and even manhandled them, the police said.

According to the police, all the accused were brought to the police station and they were served notices to join the investigations later. The incident had also led to a traffic jam at Matunga circle in central Mumbai for some time.

The police said that the incident took place around 10pm on Sunday at Just In Seven, an ice cream parlor located at Maheshwari Garden, Matunga (E). Two people identified as Aman Mishra and Malika Khan got into an altercation with the owner of a shop--Jamshed Irani (56) and used foul language with him. Both were joined by Noor Shilpa Patil, Suraj Sakhre, Priya Sheikh, Durga Rathod and they created ruckus at the footpath in front of the shop. Some of them even removed clothes to protest. The reason behind the altercation is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Maha: Man attacks estranged wife, kills another woman who tries to save her

“Police asked all of them to leave the place but they started arguing with the officials. In fact one of the constables was allegedly manhandled by them, he sustained an injury on his left hand,” said Deepak Chavhan, Senior Inspector of Matunga Police Station.

“The suspects were asked to sit in a van and they were taken to the police station later,” he added.

All the six accused were booked for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and other sections. All the accused were given notice under CrPC and asked to remain present for investigation in future, an official said.