Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Sonu Nigams fathers driver arrested for robbery at his home Rs 70 lakh recovered

Mumbai: Sonu Nigam's father's driver arrested for robbery at his home, Rs 70 lakh recovered

Updated on: 24 March,2023 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The theft came to light at the Oshiwara residence of Agamkumar Nigam, the singer's father, on Wednesday, after which police teams began a probe, he said

Mumbai: Sonu Nigam's father's driver arrested for robbery at his home, Rs 70 lakh recovered

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Mumbai police on Friday said that it has arrested the driver of a renowned singer Sonu Nigam's father for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from his home in Oshiwara.


A Mumbai police official said the theft came to light at the residence of Agamkumar Nigam in Oshiwara, on Wednesday, after which police teams began a probe.



The accused was held on Thursday evening, and his interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 70.70 lakh of the looted amount from Kolhapur, the official added.


During the examination of CCTV footage of the society, the driver was seen entering the housing complex with a bag, and he was named in the complaint filed by the singer's sister Nikita, as per police. 

Sonu's younger sister Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station in the early hours of Wednesday with a complaint about the alleged theft.

As per a complaint, Agamkumar had a driver named Rehan for nearly 8 months but removed him recently as his performance was not satisfactory, the official said.

On Sunday (March 19) afternoon, Agamkumar visited Nikita's home in the Versova area for lunch and returned after some time. In the evening, he called his daughter to inform her that Rs 40 lakh was missing from a digital locker kept in a wooden cupboard, the official said citing the complaint.

The next day, Agamkumar went to his son's home at 7 Bungalows for some visa-related work and returned in the evening. He found another Rs 32 lakh missing from the locker, which was not damaged, said the official.

Also read: Mentally disturbed man stabs four neighbours to death in south Mumbai

Agamkumar and Nikita checked the CCTV footage of his society which showed his former driver Rehan going towards his flat with a bag on both days when he was away, the official said.

According to the complaint, Agamkumar suspects Rehan entered his flat with the help of a duplicate key and stole Rs 72 from the digital locker in the bedroom, he said.

On Nikita's complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft and trespassing for housebreaking, said the official, adding that an investigation is underway. (PTI)

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
Sonu Nigam news mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai police oshiwara

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK