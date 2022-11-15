×
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar

Updated on: 15 November,2022 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Screengrab from video


The Dahisar police have arrested two men for allegedly attacking and breaking the window glasses of a BEST bus which resulted in injuring the bus driver and dozens of passengers, last night.


According to the police sources, the incident happened on November 14, Monday at 9.35 pm when BEST bus route number 705 left from Dindoshi bus depot to Kashigaon Mira Road and got involved in a road rage case with a taxi. The accident took place at the junction near Payal hotel when a taxi crashed into the bus.



Three commuters traveled in the taxi. The taxi stopped blocking the way of the bus and allegedly assaulted the bus driver identified as Ramesh Pawar (55) and began pelting stones at the bus, said a police officer from Dahisar police station.


Pawar and a couple of passengers suffered injuries when they pelted stone and broken glass.

"The video of the stone pelting went viral on social media. On the complaint of the BEST bus driver, the Dahisar police have registered the case and arrested two men including the taxi driver Sameer Surve (45).

Smita Patil, the deputy commissioner of police zone 12, said, "We have arrested two persons and looking for others who were involved in the case."

