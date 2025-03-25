A teacher in a Chembur school has been booked for allegedly caning an 11-year-old student, injuring her. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai teacher booked for allegedly caning Class 5 student in school x 00:00

A case has been registered against a woman teacher in Mumbai for allegedly thrashing an 11-year-old student of Class 5 with a cane at a school in Chembur, causing injuries to the child, police confirmed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, the incident took place on March 21, when the teacher allegedly struck the girl multiple times on her wrist, back, and waist, reportedly as punishment for talking in class. However, the student’s family has refuted the claim, asserting that she was merely looking behind and was not engaged in any conversation.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father, who approached the police after noticing the injuries sustained by his daughter. As per PTI, he stated that his child had suffered physical distress due to the severe punishment meted out to her.

This is not the only case of alleged physical assault on students in schools. Similar incidents have been reported in Maharashtra’s Thane district earlier this year, raising concerns about the treatment of students by educators.

In one such case, a dance teacher at a private school in Thane city’s Kapurbawdi area was booked for allegedly hitting a six-year-old girl with a metal scale. According to PTI reports, the incident took place on January 15 during a dance practice session for the school’s annual function. The 32-year-old teacher reportedly questioned the child about her absence from school the previous day and, during the session, allegedly struck her with a steel scale. Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the Kapurbawdi Police registered an FIR against the teacher under the Juvenile Justice Act, and an inquiry is currently in progress.

Another case was reported in Thane’s Bhiwandi area, where an 11-year-old boy was allegedly slapped by his teacher inside the classroom on January 13. As per PTI reports, the accused teacher, identified as Saif Iqbal Ansari, allegedly hit the child after he approached a classmate to retrieve a book. The matter came to light when the boy’s parents lodged a formal complaint with the police. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Ansari on January 17 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from PTI)