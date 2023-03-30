Mumbai: Three arrested for embezzling over Rs 31 lakh while loading cash into ATMs

During the investigation, according to police, it has been revealed that accused Chauhan and Shinde embezzled about Rs 31.71 lakh in a single day and that this was caught when the farm audited the record of deposit and balance of 24 ATMs

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Vanrai police arrested three operators of a well-known farm who used to load cash into ATM (Automatic Teller Machine) for embezzling Rs 31.71 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suryabhan Chauhan, Prakash Shinde, and Kailash Talar.

During the investigation, according to police, it has been revealed that accused Chauhan and Shinde embezzled about Rs 31.71 lakh in a single day and that this was caught when the farm audited the record of deposit and balance of 24 ATMs.

Chauhan and Talar's duty was to load the cash in these ATMs and that earlier Shinde was doing the same, police said.

On the complaint of the founder of the company, Vanrai police registered a case on Wednesday, March 29, and booked the trio under various sections of IPC, said an officer from the Vanrai police station.

Also read: Financial consultant duped of Rs 1.38 lakh while buying wine online

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that the three accused met a couple of other people from Gujarat and Pune who assured and lure them to give double the amount that they give to them within a couple of days," an officer told Mid-day.

The arrested accused were produced before a court in the city and the court remanded them into police custody.

Police told Mid-day that further investigation into case is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.