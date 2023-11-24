Mumbai: Two drug peddlers arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh

Mumbai Police said that it nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh from them in Mumbai's suburbs

Two drug peddlers were arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Mumbai Police said that it nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh from them in Mumbai's suburbs.

The seizure and arrest were made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police from Khar and Santacruz in western suburbs during 'Operation All Out', conducted periodically to crackdown on criminals, drug peddlers and other offenders, as per the PTI.

Searches under the operation were conducted on Tuesday evening, the official said.

A team apprehended the two accused when they came to sell mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, to their customers, he said.

The duo was taken to suburban Bandra unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and placed under arrest after interrogation, said the official.

So far this year, the Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered 96 offences and arrested 199 drug traffickers. Also, drugs worth Rs 48 crore were seized by the cell in the last 11 months, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another case, Mumbai Police on Friday said that its crime branch was successful in nabbing three people, including a couple allegedly involved in selling their child to arrange money for drugs, the police said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three people for selling their children to arrange money for buying drugs, the police said, reported the ANI on Friday.

According to the police, the investigators were also able to rescue a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri area in Mumbai on Friday, as per the ANI.

A search for the second two-year-old son is going on.

The arrested accused include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shakeel Makrani. Usha Rathod, an alleged agent who took a commission from the sale, was detained by the Crime Branch, according to the ANI.

"A couple addicted to drugs sold their own two children to raise money in Andheri. As soon as the couple's family learned about the incident, the story came to light. Police have registered a case against the accused couple and two others. The accused couple sold the boy for Rs sixty thousand and the one-month-old girl for Rs fourteen thousand," Daya Nayak, Mumbai Crime Branch said in a statement, as per the ANI.

Mumbai Police registered a case against Shabbir Khan, his wife Sania, Usha Rathore and Shakeel Makrani. Shabbir and Sania were alleged drug addicts.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

