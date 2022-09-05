Mumbai: Two employees of CA firm held for stealing Rs 13 lakh

Accused were nabbed on Sunday and the looted amount was recovered from them, an official said.

Representational Pic

A debt-ridden man working with a chartered accountant has been arrested along with a colleague for allegedly stealing Rs 13 lakh from his employer in Mulund in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Mulund-resident Sumit Wadekar and Chetan Bhabhe from Dombivli in Thane district were held on Sunday and the stolen amount has been recovered from them, he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Bank in Latur looted of cash and ornaments worth Rs 49 lakh

"Wadekar was asked to collect Rs 13 lakh from a client in Ghatkopar by his employer on Saturday, which he did. However, close to office, the money was stolen by one person who tried to choke Wadekar with a handkerchief," the official said.

"The entire episode seemed suspicious. So we questioned Wadekar. He confessed that the theft was carried out by him along with Bhabhe, who had run away with the cash after trying to choke him," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal